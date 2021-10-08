Put Juliet Holness in charge of vaccination campaign, says O'Brien-Chang

Leading public commentator, Kevin O'Brien-Chang, has recommended that Prime Minister Andrew Holness put his wife Juliet in charge of the country's waning vaccination programme.

O'Brien Chang's suggestion comes in light of Mrs Holness' outspoken stance against the Dr Christopher Tufton-led Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) and its perceived poor handling of the rollout of Pfizer vaccines in August and September.

“The story should now be that we need somebody in charge of the vaccination programme overall, who people will listen to as there could be another 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that will have to be dumped if the people are not listening. They need somebody to listen to. Who do you think they will listen to right now about vaccine,” he asked in an interview with OBSERVER ONLINE before answering with “Mrs Holness'”.

Having received 208,000 does of Pfizer vaccines from the United States on August 19, the Government initially announced that the doses would be reserved for children 12-18 years old, including those with underlying health conditions. It was subsequently adjusted to facilitate parents/guardians who accompanied their children to take the vaccine and to school staff.

Shortly afterwards, the vaccine became available to the general population, triggering a run on the vaccine and forcing the government to suspend the administration of first doses on September 10. With no clear date as to when a new batch of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in Jamaica, thousands of nervous Jamaicans are now awaiting their second dose.

According to O'Brien-Chang, the buck stops with Tufton.

He noted that Tufton's stocks soared during his initially good handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, making him one of the best performing Cabinet ministers in recent public opinion polls. However, his reliability/credibility has taken a hit amidst the current low take-up of vaccines by Jamaicans during the country's deadliest wave of the pandemic. With Mrs Holness questioning his ministry's about-turn on the Pfizer vaccine which led to shortages, questions have been raised in some quarters about whether a move is being orchestrated to force Tufton out of the Cabinet. Yet, O'Brien-Chang believes Mrs Holness' outburst against her own government has put her in good stead.

O'Brien Chang argued that Mrs Holness could be surrounded with technocrats such as Danville Walker and Professor Gordon Shirley who wield tremendous influence, but insisted that she should be the voice of the campaign.

“Put her in charge of the programme, she's somebody who people trust and respect, she's from the bowels of the people, they trust her, they respect her,” O'Brien-Chang emphasised.

The well-known businessman argued that Jamaica is faced with a crisis having had to dump over 50,000 doses of expired AstraZeneca vaccines last Thursday.

“They (MOHW) blundered and messed up the Pfizer roll out. We are in a war situation yet you dump 50,000 doses of vaccines last week so when you go back and beg more vaccines who's going to give it to you?” O'Brien-Chang asked rhetorically.

“When you're in a war situation it's not time to consider people who may be saying 'oh, she's the wife' (of the prime minister). You put the best people in place in a war situation, the best general you have to head the campaign,” said O'Brien-Chang, who had previously suggested that Mrs Holness be tapped to lead the energy ministry after Dr Andrew Wheatley was forced to resign.

Speaking during a meeting of Parliament's Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) on Tuesday, Mrs Holness made her disapproval of the vaccination programme known. She took issue with the fact that the ministry changed course on its original decision that was communicated to the public, that the Pfizer vaccine would be administered only to children and adolescents between the ages of 12 and 18.

That decision, Mrs Holness suggested, led to the poor take up of the AstraZeneca brand, thus contributing to over 50,000 doses which expired at midnight last Thursday being dumped. The two-term MP cited that her best efforts to encourage persons to take the AstraZeneca vaccine were thwarted by the MOHW for opening up the Pfizer to all and sundry.

O'Brien-Chang posited that the position taken by Mrs Holness should have instead been one taken by the Opposition People's National Party.

He is also peeved at what he perceives to be “lies” coming out of the health and wellness ministry in terms of how the Pfizer vaccines were to be administered. O'Brien-Chang director pointed to advertisements being run in parts of the country which initially mentioned that children and adolescents, along with their parents/guardians and school staff would be given priority.

Those ads initially ran in August shortly after 208,000 doses of the vaccines arrived on the island. However, he said subsequent advertisements did not mention children and adolescents or those with underlying conditions like one that was ran in Trelawny. That advertisement which was from the MOHW, advertised six health centres in Trelawny (no schools) where the Pfizer vaccine was the only one on offer. There was no mention of children in that advertisement, he said.

“I hate liars,” O'Brien-Chang declared.

He argued that when the adjustment was made to the policy to allow parents/guardians to accompany a child to get the Pfizer shot, though not perfect, it would still have resulted in more children getting the vaccine.

“They kind of fumbled it a little bit by opening it up to parents etc, but that was not the big fumble. The big fumble was when they opened it up to adults with no mention of children”.

According to O'Brien-Chang, Tufton should have come out and admit to the blunder rather than allowing Mrs Holness to do so.

The bungling of the Government's rollout of its COVID-19 vaccination programme, in particular the controversial administration of Pfizer shots, has now exposed major fissures within the Andrew Holness-led Government which carefully guards each public statement courtesy of a well-oiled public relations machinery.

This development led to calls for Tufton to be relieved of his portfolio responsibility.