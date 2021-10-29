Queen Elizabeth II, 95, is advised to rest for 2 weeks

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks, accepting doctors' recommendations to take on only light duties and not travel, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The decision comes days after the 95-year-old sovereign underwent medical tests and spent the night at London's King Edward VII's Hospital, her first such stay in in eight years.

Elizabeth has continued to work since then and will press on with desk-based duties, but will skip the November 13 Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The latter is meant to honor the British and Commonwealth men and women who have fought wars, disasters and pandemics to protect and defend the nation.

Britain's longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — next year.

The queen has long enjoyed robust health, and is said to hate having people make a fuss. But she has reluctantly accepted advice to cut back on her blistering schedule in recent weeks.

She cancelled a trip to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland on October 20. That was followed only days later by the announcement that she would not appear at the the UN climate conference in Glasgow.

She has stayed at Windsor Castle, west of London, holding virtual audiences with ambassadors and poets and otherwise displaying good spirits.