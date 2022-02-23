Queen Elizabeth II holds weekly audience with PM on phone

Queen Elizabeth II holds weekly audience with PM on phoneWednesday, February 23, 2022
|
LONDON, United Kingdom (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II held her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson via telephone on Wednesday despite having contracted COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said.
Elizabeth, 95, had cancelled even virtual meetings on Tuesday after suffering cold-like symptoms. Her age, COVID-19 diagnosis and recent health scare have been a cause of worry for British officials and the public, but being well enough to speak to Johnson was taken as an encouraging sign.
Officials confirmed Sunday that the queen tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain's political spectrum for the queen, the country's longest-reigning monarch.
The palace said Sunday that Elizabeth, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with “light” duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.
