Queen of Dancehall, Spice talks wealth creation with Forbes Magazine

She is no stranger to international media but Spice seems particularly proud of her most recent feature. In an exclusive interview with Forbes Magazine, the 'Queen of Dancehall' shared her 'rags to riches' story as she recalled her journey from 'poverty to owning houses'.

The story which was published to the business magazine's website on Monday shares Spice's secrets to wealth creation and maintenance. It reports that having watched her mother struggle to provide for her family, the entertainer learnt from an early age that it's not how one starts the race that matters but how one finishes.

"I tell my mom that she's my inspiration because I watched her struggle with all of us. She truly made something out of nothing. My mother would cook one pound of rice and make sure that we all were full. I come from humble beginnings, and I managed to overcome all of the adversity and boss up," she told Forbes, noting that her businesses were inspired by her past. "I've been so poor and I never want to go back there. I am also a mother with two kids and I'm working diligently to break the generational curse of being born into poverty. I'm still working hard to create a bright future for all of us."

"I believe that it is important to create multiple income streams to build wealth. I own my label, Spice Official Entertainment, a clothing brand Graci Noir, and I own Faces & Laces, which provides full lace wigs, beauty, skincare, and more," she continued. "Managing multiple businesses isn't easy. As an entrepreneur, you have to make the best and sometimes hard decisions about hiring and firing. You can't tag along with people who don't have the same vision as you or share the same dream."

Sharing the article with her 3.7 million strong following on Instagram, Spice declared herself “blessed”.

“Watch Gracie inna Forbes ova yah so! From poverty to owning houses! I am so blessed," her caption of the article read.

Her colleagues in the dancehall fraternity have been flooding the artiste's page with congratulatory messages. Among those to offer up their praises on Spice's most recent accomplishment are Bounty Killer, Shaneil Muir and Demarco.