RGD adjusts opening hours at Twickenham Park office

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Registrar General's Department (RGD) has adjusted its opening hours at its head office in Twickenham Park, St Catherine.

Effective today (March 15), the office will be open from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm on weekdays until further notice.

RGD said in keeping with the government's protocol, the mandatory wearing of masks, the maintenance of social distancing, and frequent sanitisation of the office spaces will continue.

It also encouraged customers to utilise online services at www.rgd.gov.jm and/or visit the offices at 58 Duke Street, Kingston or Shops 1-2, 15 West Trade Way, Big Buy Plaza, Portmore, St Catherine.