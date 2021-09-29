RGD in modernisation mode to boost service delivery

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) says that it is working to improve service delivery to Jamaicans as part of its ‘Digitally Bold’ journey.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Charlton McFarlane, advancing the operations of the agency has been at the forefront of how the RGD approaches business.

“We have a mantra since 2020, called ‘Digitally Bold’. We are vigorously pursuing initiatives within a digital space that will provide ease of access and greater efficiency to our customers in a modern society,” he explained in a release.

This is building on an established online presence where customers can apply via the agency’s website for birth, death, marriage certificates and other services.

Ten years ago, the RGD began issuing computer-generated certificates, a well-needed upgrade to the previously-issued black-and-white handwritten certificates.

“These certificates, the computer-generated ones, are printed on security paper with several security features embedded in them. This enables third-party users to authenticate the genuine nature of the certificates,” McFarlane said.

Before the digital transformation, the RGD focused on increasing access to its services.

“We started out with one location, but we quickly realised that wasn't something that was sustainable. We have expanded our locations to the point where we now have nine branch offices. We [also] have what we call registration centres, located in Trelawny, St Mary, St Thomas and in Hanover. Essentially, the RGD has a physical presence right across the island,” McFarlane added.

The agency also has a mobile unit that “allows us the opportunity to bring the services to customers who would otherwise find it difficult or challenging to come into our physical locations,” the CEO said.

In an effort to put the customer at the heart of its operations, the agency has also implemented the Bedside Registration Service, which has made the child registration process easier for thousands of mothers islandwide.

This has resulted in increased child registration coverage for the agency, with current numbers upwards of 97 per cent.

The efforts of the RGD to provide convenient access to service for all Jamaicans continue to reap success, the CEO said.

“In 2020, we doubled the number of services that we offer online. This was largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of every adversity comes opportunity and we seized the opportunity to expand our online service delivery offerings. I'm happy to say the entire RGD team is in modernisation mode with a digital focus. The future looks bright for the RGD and for civil registration,” McFarlane shared.

The CEO added that the effort of modernising the RGD is to ensure that Jamaicans can have ease of access and can conduct business with the agency in comfort.

“We're always trying to satisfy our customers. Ideally, what I want is that customers should be able to do business with the RGD from the comfort of their living room – first-class customer service experience. Another major initiative, and something I am personally excited about, is the linking of vital events. When we link a vital event, what we are doing is explicitly linking someone's birth to their marriage and ultimately to their death,” McFarlane said.