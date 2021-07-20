RJR jumps more than 21% to lead stock gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Radio Jamaica Limited (RJR) was Tuesday's biggest winner on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

RJR's stock advanced 21.30 per cent to close at $2.05.

Also gaining by double-digits were Cargo Handlers Limited which rose 11.56 per cent to close at $8.49; and Mayberry Investments Limited which advanced 11.01 per cent to close at $6.15.

The biggest losers were Sygnus Credit Investments Limited USD ordinary shares which fell 12.65 per cent to close at 0.12 cents. Eppley Limited also declined by double-digits, down 10.13 per cent to close a $39.21. Express Catering Limited fell 6.79 per cent to close at $5.63

In Tuesday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 91 stocks of which 33 advanced, 40 declined and 18 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 49,643,086 units valued at $268,411,062.77.

The US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 14,874 units valued at $ 1,480.26.

Stanley Motta Limited was the volume leader with 34,701,164 units which amounted to 69.90 per cent of the market volume.

TransJamaican Highway Limited's 3,348,732 units amounted to 6.75 per cent of the market volume while Jamaican Teas Limited's 1,382,046 units amounted to 2.78 per cent of the market volume.