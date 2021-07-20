RJR jumps more than 21% to lead stock gains

RJR jumps more than 21% to lead stock gainsTuesday, July 20, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Radio Jamaica Limited (RJR) was Tuesday's biggest winner on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).
RJR's stock advanced 21.30 per cent to close at $2.05.
Also gaining by double-digits were Cargo Handlers Limited which rose 11.56 per cent to close at $8.49; and Mayberry Investments Limited which advanced 11.01 per cent to close at $6.15.
The biggest losers were Sygnus Credit Investments Limited USD ordinary shares which fell 12.65 per cent to close at 0.12 cents. Eppley Limited also declined by double-digits, down 10.13 per cent to close a $39.21. Express Catering Limited fell 6.79 per cent to close at $5.63
In Tuesday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 91 stocks of which 33 advanced, 40 declined and 18 traded firm.
The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 49,643,086 units valued at $268,411,062.77.
The US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 14,874 units valued at $ 1,480.26.
Stanley Motta Limited was the volume leader with 34,701,164 units which amounted to 69.90 per cent of the market volume.
TransJamaican Highway Limited's 3,348,732 units amounted to 6.75 per cent of the market volume while Jamaican Teas Limited's 1,382,046 units amounted to 2.78 per cent of the market volume.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy