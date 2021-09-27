ROJ partners with private sector group to construct UHWI COVID-19 field hospital

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Quick Service food giant, Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ) has joined the group of private sector partners celebrating the completion of the initiative to construct a 48-bed field hospital at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

ROJ's contribution of $2 million towards the construction of the treatment facility to be outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment will help to alleviate the critical shortage of hospital space due to an increase in patient volume since the start of the pandemic.

The UHWI has also noted the usefulness of the units for emergency care and the treatment of infectious diseases beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

ROJ Managing Director, Mark Myers welcomed the completion of the units.

“This pandemic has stretched the resources of the UHWI extremely thin and is impacting the hospital's ability to provide the necessary care for all patients. The addition of these new units will, therefore, help the hospital provide the space and care needed by the large number of COVID-19 patients they treat every day. ROJ was happy to come on board and contribute to an initiative that will strengthen Jamaica's efforts towards overcoming this great challenge.”

UHWI's Medical Chief of Staff, Dr Carl Bruce highlighted the importance of private sector funding to the initiative's success.

“The current surge in COVID-19 cases has created a situation where there are more patients than we have physical space to treat. The contributions from ROJ and other members of the private sector helped to provide a new unit where these patients can receive care. This project, which is nearing completion, will significantly expand our capacity and we look forward to utilising the space very soon. The staff, students, and patients of the UHWI are very grateful to ROJ for the part they have played in the success of this initiative.”

So far, the initiative has raised over $20 million to facilitate the construction of hospital-grade and fully equipped hard wall tents to house the overflow of COVID-19 patients.

Other private sector partners include Sandals Resorts International/Jamaica Observer, VM Group, GraceKennedy Group, PanJam Investment Limited, Stewarts Automotive Group, FLOW Jamaica, BARITA Investments Limited, JMMB Group, Zoukie Trucking/DM Equipment, Neustone Project Management, and Tropical Battery.

ROJ's contribution forms part of the company's continued commitment to playing an active role in Jamaica's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, ROJ has donated more than $18 million in cash and other support to organisations including the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

These efforts have also included care packages for children valued at $4 million, delivered via the PSOJ Covid fund and meals for medical personnel and other frontline workers across the island