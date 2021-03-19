RUBiS gives Bellevue Hospital 55 gallons of alcohol

RUBiS gives Bellevue Hospital 55 gallons of alcoholFriday, March 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bellevue Hospital in Kingston received 55 gallons of 99.9 per cent isopropyl alcohol (IPA) and 60 gallons surface cleaners to help the mental health institution in its fight against COVID-19.
The donation, made on March 17, is courtesy of the RUBiS Energy Jamaica.
In receiving the donation, CEO of the Bellevue, Marcia Mullings-Thompson said “This donation is so important to us, especially the alcohol, as this will prevent us from having to purchase. We thank RUBiS for the continued support to this institution, especially in times like these.”
The facility noted that since its first COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Health and Wellness instituted several measures.
These include the separation of patients who have tested positive from those who have tested negative; testing on wards that share a common area with the ward on which the cluster of cases was detected; symptomatic surveillance of all other wards, with the testing of all symptomatic persons; and the restriction of interaction among staff and patients from different wards.
“I think the hospital is in a better standard [than other similar entities] because our wards are detached from each other. [However] even though our patients are [residents] here, they are exposed to others. I must commend the staff,” Mullings-Thompson said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy