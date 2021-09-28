R Hotel's Bogdanovich 'leaving everything up to lawyers' in Floyd Green matter

R Hotel's Bogdanovich 'leaving everything up to lawyers' in Floyd Green matterTuesday, September 28, 2021
|
Amid reports that law enforcers have gone to court to obtain an order to compel the R Hotel to hand over footage relating to the no-movement day 'party' held on its premises earlier this month, co-owner of the St Andrew establishment, Joe Bogdanovich says he is leaving everything in the hands of his lawyers.
In an interview with OBSERVER ONLINE, Bogdanovich refused to comment on whether the hotel had participated in any wrongdoings that would implicate it in breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).
“I don't have much to add to anything as I am staying away from the gossip. I am not going to comment on wrongdoings or anything like that. I'm leaving everything up to the lawyers,” he said.
Indicating his confidence in his legal counsel, Bogdanovich said he believes that at the end of the court proceedings, the R Hotel should be “OK”.
“Personally I think we are OK but the lawyers are taking care of it and that's all I can tell you.”
The event which saw the attendance of several noticeable public figures including the now resigned Agriculture Minister Floyd Green has been the subject of much heated conversations. The possible handing down of sanctions has been a key talking point. But already, there are indications that despite the damning video footage of the ex-minister and his colleagues 'braffing' maskless and ignoring social distancing guidelines, there may be no repercussions.
According to deputy commissioner of police in charge of the crime and security portfolio, Fitz Bailey, recent amendments to the DRMA give unconditional exemption to certain categories of workers on no-movement days, with the removal of the stipulation that restricted them only to move to facilitate the execution of duties of their offices. This means that as a Minister of Government, Green would have been exempted from the 'no-movement' order.
