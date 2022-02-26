Racers run world leading 4x100m at Gibson Relays

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Racers Track Club ran a world leading 38.89 seconds to win the men's clubs/institution 4x100m at the 45th Gibson/McCook Relays today at the national stadium.

The team of Zharnel Hughes, Oblique Seville, Miguel Francis and Ashanie Smith, held off the Sprintec team, to beat the previous world best 39.56 seconds set by a Sprintec team at the Western Relays at GC Foster College two weeks ago.

On Saturday, Sprintec was second with 39.19 seconds and GC Foster third in 40.02 seconds.

Sprintec won the women's race in 44.99 sceonds beating Mt Elite -- 47.69 seconds.

Paul A Reid