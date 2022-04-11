Radcliffe Lewis, Dr Brian James, appointed to TODSS' Road Safety Campaign Team

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the Medical Association of Jamaica, Dr Brian James, and former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Radcliffe Lewis, have been appointed technical advisors of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) road safety campaign team.

The TODSS which represents public transport operators, said the appointments, which took effect last week, are part of its intent to “graphically and creatively increase messages and information on road safety in Jamaica”.



In a release, the organisation described Lewis as "a tough-talking former senior crime fighter who took a zero-tolerance approach to road traffic breaches when he headed the police traffic department" and said they remain "committed to reducing fatal crashes on our roads by 25 per cent this year through hardcore information sharing."

Chairman of TODSS' Road Safety Awareness Network Team, Ray Lee, who is also President and CEO of ARYVVE Technology Transportation, said this year's road safety campaign will be presented starting in May when Jamaica joins the world in observing Global Road Safety Month.

President of Union of Clerical, Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE), Vincent Morrison, was also appointed Vice Chairman of the Road Safety Campaign Team and the Reverend, Dr Peter Garth, will serve as Chief Chaplin to the team.



Several major private sector institutions were announced as members of the network, including FESCO, the Jamaica Gasoline Retailers Association, the Transport Authority and the Victoria Mutual Group.



This year's theme for the campaign is: 'Partnership for Peace on our Roads' and the slogan is 'DRIVA DON'T DO IT'.