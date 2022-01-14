Radio stations give mixed response to Spragga's vax song

KINGSTON, Jamaica — At least two radio stations have given mixed reviews to Spragga Benz's song, Vaccinated.

The song, which is on the verge of being released, warns people of, among other things, still catching Covid 19 after being vaccinated. It also charged that the government is corrupt and has sold out Jamaica.



Collin Hines, Musical Director at the RJRGleaner Communications Group, told OBSERVER ONLINE that it wouldn't be in the best interest of the general good to play the song.



“The song says a lot of unfounded things which can't really be substantiated with facts,” said Hines, who oversees the playlist for FAME 95FM, Hitz 92FM, and other radio stations within the group.

“It has a lot of things grounded in conspiracy theories so we can't play that. It wouldn't be responsible to play a song like that,” he said.



However, Steve Billings, chairman of Suncity Radio 104.9 FM, says he does not have an issue with the song or it playing on his station as it is just social commentary.



“I have not heard anything that is contravening the regulations of the Broadcasting Commission. So from that perspective, it is a song that I would play, I wouldn't have a problem with any of the DJs playing it,” he said.

Billings said the song is not telling anybody not to take the vaccine, but positing that vaccinated people can catch Covid 19. He said a major message in the song is corruption.

“For me, I like the artistry, I like the expression, I like the way he formulates the arguments and it has a flow. Spragga Benz is a veteran artiste and what I think most of all is that it is going to invoke a lot of thoughts,” Billings argued.



Representatives from Zip FM and Irie FM promised to get back to OBSERVER ONLINE after listening to the song. But despite several attempts to get a reply, up to press time, none was forthcoming.

On Thursday, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton expressed displeasure with the new song from Spragga Benz. He told the OBSERVER ONLINE that the track "flies in the face of the science - and unfortunately discourages the most important response to the virus threat”.