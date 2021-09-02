Raheem Sterling pays heartfelt tribute to Steffie Gregg

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaican-born footballer Raheem Sterling scored in England’s 4-0 rout of Hungary in their World Cup qualifier, and paid a heartwarming tribute to his friend, Steffie Gregg, who died aged 26 several days ago.

The winger put the Three Lions ahead in Hungary 10 minutes after the break and sprinted towards the corner flag to celebrate. He took off his shirt to reveal a message emblazoned in white on his blue undershirt which read: “Love you forever Steffie Gregg.”

Gregg is the sister of race car driver Kyle ‘Speedy’ Gregg, and niece of dancehall producer Rvssian.

She reportedly had underlying health issues and suffered from an autoimmune disorder, and developed complications after contracting COVID-19. She was airlifted to Miami this week but died on Tuesday.

In an ugly turn that stood in stark contrast to his heartfelt gesture, the Man City star Sterling was pelted with bottles, cups and other objects by the Hungarian crowd as he celebrated.

Dancehall star Beenie Man posted handclaps to celebrate the gesture, while Rvssian thanked Sterling for the gesture, writing: Love you forever Steffie !!! @svg876_ thank you bro @sterling7 real!

Social media personality Prince Pine, reggae star Dre Island, selector Creep Chromatic and dancer Desha Ravers were some of the other persons who applauded Sterling's golden gesture.