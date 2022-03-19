Rain halts West Indies-England Test on fourth day

Rain halts West Indies-England Test on fourth daySaturday, March 19, 2022
|
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AFP) — Rain interrupted play on the fourth day of the second Test between the West Indies and England at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.
Heavy overnight showers delayed the start by 15 minutes, then the rain returned after 40 minutes.
By then the West Indies had advanced from the overnight position of 288 for four to 317 without any further loss in reply to England's first innings total of 507 for nine declared.
