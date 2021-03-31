Rain interrupts Windies v Sri Lanka 2nd Test

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA (AFP)— Rain interrupted play in the delayed afternoon session with Sri Lanka 217 for seven in reply to the West Indies' first-innings total of 354 on the third day of the second and final Test match in Antigua on Wednesday.

The tourists, who started the day on 136 for three, lost two wickets in the opening session and another two after lunch before the rain arrived.

Pathum Nissanka, who scored a century on debut in the first Test, was unbeaten on 23.