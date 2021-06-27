Rasheed Dwyer wins 200m, heads to first Olympic Games

Rasheed Dwyer wins 200m, heads to first Olympic GamesSunday, June 27, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commonwealth Games champion, Rasheed Dwyer, of Sprintech is headed to his first Olympic Games after he won Sunday’s men’s 200 metre final on the final day of the four-day Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Ministry of Sports/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships at the national stadium.
Dwyer, who was winning his third national title, ran a season's best 20.17 seconds (0.5m/s), his best since 2017 as Yohan Blake, who got his second runner-up spot of the weekend, running a seasons' best 20.18 second, was caught at the line by Dwyer.
The third Jamaican man with the Olympic qualifying time, Julian Forte, who ran 20.22 seconds in the semis on Saturday, did not finish the race and will have to confirm his fitness to the selection panel if he is to be named on the team.
Meanwhile, Tyquendo Tracey, the men's 100 metre champion, finished third in a personal best 20.34 seconds, but outside of the Olympic qualifying standard of 20.24 seconds.
Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy