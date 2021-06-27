Rasheed Dwyer wins 200m, heads to first Olympic Games

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commonwealth Games champion, Rasheed Dwyer, of Sprintech is headed to his first Olympic Games after he won Sunday’s men’s 200 metre final on the final day of the four-day Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Ministry of Sports/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships at the national stadium.

Dwyer, who was winning his third national title, ran a season's best 20.17 seconds (0.5m/s), his best since 2017 as Yohan Blake, who got his second runner-up spot of the weekend, running a seasons' best 20.18 second, was caught at the line by Dwyer.

The third Jamaican man with the Olympic qualifying time, Julian Forte, who ran 20.22 seconds in the semis on Saturday, did not finish the race and will have to confirm his fitness to the selection panel if he is to be named on the team.

Meanwhile, Tyquendo Tracey, the men's 100 metre champion, finished third in a personal best 20.34 seconds, but outside of the Olympic qualifying standard of 20.24 seconds.

Paul Reid