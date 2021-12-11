'Rasta' shot dead in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— A 41-year-old man was shot dead on Great Georges Street in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Leon Reid, otherwise called 'Rasta' or 'Chino Man', of Dam Road in John's Hall, St James.

Police reports are about 6:30 pm, residents heard gunshots and summoned them.

On their arrival, Reid was seen lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.