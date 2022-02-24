WATCH: Rastas upset after 'lack of permit' cancels protest over Nzinga King ruling

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The planned protest by members of the Rastafarian community in front of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on Thursday was canceled because organisers couldn't obtain the proper permit.

The protest, which would have seen Rastafarians assemble at St William Grant Park before marching to the ODPP in relation to its decision not to charge a police corporal alleged to have cut the hair of Nzinga King, failed to get underway even while scores of demonstrators gathered around the downtown Kingston landmark early Thursday afternoon.

Police refused to allow protestors to enter the park because of the absence of written approval from the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

Chief organiser of the protest, attorney-at-law Miguel Lorne expressed anger at the situation, noting that permission had already been received from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM).

“What more must we the people do? If we block road, you hear seh we are hooligans, but when we write down everything this is the treatment that we get,” Lorne said.

King had claimed that she was forcibly trimmed by a cop last year while in police custody for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act.

In her ruling, DPP Paula Llewellyn said her office found that there were serious credibility issues in reviewing the complaint brought by King. According to the DPP, King contradicted her own accounts and the account of witnesses, including people who were in the lock-up at the time.

However, the Rastafarians don't believe enough effort was made by prosecutors to get the facts in the case.

“That issue we do not agree with INDECOM nor with the DPP because we do not think that the government spent sufficient money to get expert evidence… forensic evidence that could tell you whether her hair has been cut, whether her hair has been torn or whether her hair has been dragged down," Lorne said.

He said Rastafarians had also planned to protest against the fact that there was no black representation among the statues at St William Grant Park and what he said was the continued harassment of Rastas found in possession of ganja despite the decriminalisation of the substance in 2015.