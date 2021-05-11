'Rat' captured in Kingston after Westmoreland murder

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A Westmoreland man who was implicated in the April 2021 murder of 50-year-old Burchell Mandison was captured in Kingston on Friday, and has been charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm.

He is 33-year-old Alando Clarke otherwise called 'Rat', of Baggy Road, Water Works in Whithorn, Westmoreland.

Mandison, who is from Heavy Sand, Waterworks, also in the parish, was reportedly at home about 9:30 pm when Clarke and another man attacked him and shot him several times. Mandison was assisted by the police to the hospital where he was treated and admitted in serious condition. However, the police said he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, April 18.

The police said Clarke was apprehended during an operation in Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11. He was charged yesterday after an interview.