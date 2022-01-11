Reactions to Cabinet reshuffle from Dennis Chung and Robert Finzi-Smith

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Public commentator Dennis Chung says that his only real disappointment with the reshuffled Cabinet that was announced on Monday by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, is that Juliet Holness, the wife of the prime minister, was not named to the executive.

“I think she has the passion for it and I don't believe her thinking is tainted like many of the other politicians. That is my one real disappointment,” Chung told OBSERVER ONLINE on Tuesday.

Chung said he understands why the prime minister kept some of the “older guys” in the Cabinet, a clear reference to labour and social security minister Karl Samuda, national security minister Dr Horace Chang and the newly-appointed minister of Transport and Mining, Audley Shaw, who many thought would have been dropped from the Cabinet. The public commentator reasoned that they may already be on their way out “and you want to have that transition taking place”.

A chartered accountant by training, Chung said he especially liked that Senator Aubyn Hill has been put in charge of the important Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce.

“I like that one definitely and I have no problem with Fayval Williams at Education”.

Speaking of Williams, Chung said “I notice that she doesn't have a state minister anymore [Robert Morgan was promoted to minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, OPM]”.

“It's a very important ministry and therefore I would've liked to see her with a state minister there with her”.

Regarding Dr Chang remaining in charge at national security, Chung said: “I don't know that changing the minister is going to do much. The fact of the matter is that that ministry has always been a graveyard for people because it is not since today that we've been having murders of over a thousand [each year], it's a consistent problem and the real issue for solving crime is outside of the national security ministry”.

“By the time national security gets involved with the police then the crime has already been committed. What we need to do is focus on what is going to prevent crimes from being done and this is why the education ministry is so critical because you have to reach the human resources,” Chung argued.

He added that local government was also critical because a lot of the law and order issues result from a lack of enforcement by the parish councils. These, he said, include illegal vending and zoning issues.

“I believe the parish councils have been ineffective in, I would say, preventing crime because they are the ones that are supposed to be dealing with some of the law and order issues,” said Chung. And, he said the continued indiscipline on the roads must be laid squarely at the feet of the Parliament that has taken ten years to enact a new Road Traffic Act. More than three years after a new law was passed it is yet to be enacted because the regulations to govern the law are not yet in place.

“Those are the things that are important if we're going to address the crime problem so it's not just a matter of reshuffling the cabinet; prime ministers have been reshuffling cabinets from I was a boy but is has not had the desired effect because the highest law maker in the land, the Parliament, has not been very effective and the local authorities that must deal with crime – the police force has not been effective and the local government has not been effective. We have also not been able to provide the necessary training and education for your young people and that I think is where our focus should be,” said Chung. He described the appointment of Homer Davis as minister without portfolio in the OPM's western Jamaica office in charge of special projects as a good move.

“The west is a very vibrant part of the island. We need a sort of central nervous system down there so I think it's a good move to have that”.

Meanwhile, “The more things change is the more they remain the same,” was how security expert, Robert 'Bobby' Finzi-Smith described the reshuffling of the Cabinet.

“I'm still trying to figure out if you're reshuffling, on what basis would you have retained ministers in positions that the general public and other people consider to be non-performers?” Finzi-Smith questioned.

“There must be some reasoning behind it, but then again I have some sympathy for the prime minister because he obviously finds himself between a rock and hard place,” Finzi-Smith told OBSERVER ONLINE.

As it relates to the security minister retaining his place in the Cabinet despite calls for him to be replaced, Finzi-Smith, the recently appointed general manager at Armex Pro Security Services, reasoned that the tough portfolio needs more than one individual to get the job done. He is proposing tougher laws and penalties for breaches of some laws.

“We should start tweaking some laws to make it undesirable to get caught in the first place. Right now if you get caught it's no big deal, you get a small sentence if any, and you get bail and you get off,” he said.

The security expert is proposing that crimes that are committed across parish borders should attract significantly harsher penalties. For example, if a man travels from St James to Kingston to steal a car, Finzi-Smith said the penalty should be three times that if he had stolen it in St James where he is domiciled.

He said the sentence should also come without the benefit of parole “because you have crossed parish boundaries to commit a crime; you're spreading it around”.

Finzi-Smith also argued that the penalties for crimes against children should be jacked up significantly, so too for people who harbour criminals. For those who harbour criminals, he is proposing that their homes be forfeited to the State. And, he is also proposing that the Bail Act be swiftly amended to deny bail to repeat offenders.

“There-in lies your problem with witness hesitancy because a man commits a crime, gets out on bail and commits another crime”.

Additionally, Finzi-Smith is of the view that some crimes should be designated as crimes against the State. He said these would include attacking a police officer or a soldier, politicians, any national building, among other offences. Such crimes, he said, should carry a minimum life sentence.

Until the Parliament gets tougher on crime, Finzi-Smith believes it is difficult to make the case to relieve the national security minister of his job.