Observer Poll: Readers say Omar McLeod should get Olympic spot

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An overwhelming number of individuals responding to a Jamaica Observer poll believe that Olympic champion Omar McLeod should be given a chance to defend his men's 110m hurdles title at this summer's Toyko Olympics.

McLeod hit the first hurdle, lost momentum and never recovered, finishing last in 16.22 seconds in Sunday's final at the Olympic trials organised by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA).

Shortly after his run, McLeod blamed cramps in his calf muscle for his disappointing performance and said he was hopeful of still being selected to defend hid Olympic title.

In the poll, which began on Sunday across the Jamaica Observer social media platforms, more than seven in 10 persons were in favour of McLeod being selected for the men's hurdles.

On Twitter, 70 per cent of the 1,637 persons who voted said McLeod should defend his 110m hurdles title.

In relation to the responses on Facebook, 783 persons or 86.1 per cent of the 909 persons who participated in the poll agreed that McLeod should be a member of the Jamaican Olympic team. A total of 126 persons disagreed with that view.

For Instagram, 78 per cent of the respondents were in favour of the sprint hurdler going to the Tokyo Olympics while 22 per cent disagreed.

Some of the online poll's participants, especially those on Twitter, provided an explanation for their ultimate decision on the matter.

@GlitzLashawn wrote: "Yes. He (Omar McLeod) had proven what he's about long ago."

Another Twitter user, @Shidi_T, said: "Yup I believe defending champs shud

automatically qualify, unless injured. That's the reward u get for being a defending champ."

@ErrolJohnson18 was of the view that, "At this point, he (McLeod) represents our best shot at getting in this event."

But several others did not share those views, with many arguing that McLeod's selection would displace another hurdler who finished in the top three at Sunday's Olympics trial.

Commonwealth Games champion Ronald Levy won in 13.10 ahead of second-placed Damion Thomas (13.11) and Hansle Parchment (13.16) in third.

One Twitter user, @VirtuosaLadino, shared: "No, I don't think so. I'm sorry. I love him (McLeod) so much, but no. I really wish he'd submitted a medical exemption. It would be unfair to the other athletes."

@Jer1111111111 commented: "I say no. If he had stubbled over the hurdle at the final he wouldn't be given the gold medal. It's the same debate when SFP knocked VCB out of her Olympic spot and look how great that turned out."

Shared @DrG_d_CHEMIST: "Who are the ppl voting “yes” on this poll???"

He added: "You competed at the trials knowing what was required and didn't meet those standards. Why should YOU be selected over someone who did?? At this rate it better trials nuh keep and unnu handpick the athletes to go. KMT."