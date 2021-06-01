Reading food labels can help you make healthier food choices — CARPHA

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago — In observance of Caribbean Nutrition Day, today, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is encouraging the region to read food labels as it “can help to make informed healthier food choices”.

The aim of Caribbean Nutrition Day is to create an awareness of the importance of healthy eating and active living towards reducing this burden of disease among our Caribbean communities.

The agency said this year's theme, “Healthy Eating Active Living: Be a Good Label Detective - Read It Before You Eat It!”, focuses on the importance of improved consumer health literacy.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the repercussions of this unprecedented event, the agency said now more than ever, consumers need to understand nutrition label language and how to negotiate front and back of package labelling.

CARPHA said this year's theme provides an opportunity for dietetics and nutrition practitioners across the region to educate consumers on how to decipher nutrition label facts, the agency said.

It noted that the Caribbean region has been undergoing a nutritional transition, which is reflected in a shift in diets away from indigenous staples, locally grown fruits, vegetables, legumes, to diets with excessive amounts of added sugars, fats/oils and sodium, and often more alcohol.

With overweight/obesity as major risk factors and drivers of the non-communicable diseases (NCDs) epidemic in the Caribbean region, the agency said unhealthy diets are increasingly being recognised as the leading cause of NCD mortality. It added that due to the availability and abundance of food there is overconsumption, including processed foods.

“Reading labels can help you make informed healthier food choices for you and your family, thereby improving your dietary habits. Before consuming any packaged food, it is recommended that you read the nutritional facts on the food label and decide if this is a food you should consume and how much of it you should eat,” stated Dr Tamu Davidson, head of Chronic Diseases and Injury at CARPHA.

Fortunately, the agency said the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ) has developed a draft Caricom Regional Standard for Specification for labelling of pre-packaged foods (2010) to incorporate front-of-package warning labelling specifications.

This draft standard, it said, is guided by the highest level of scientific research, which found that the octagon-shaped front-of-package warning label “High-IN” model based on the World Health Organization (WHO) nutrient profile model, is the best choice for protecting consumers. Octagon warning labels allow consumers to correctly, quickly and easily identify foods high in nutrients of concern- sugar, sodium, total fats, trans fats and saturated fats, the agency said.

It said that along with international and regional public health partners, it recommends front-of-package warning labels as a key evidence-based policy measure to tackle obesity and NCDs.