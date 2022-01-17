Real Estate, Entertainment, Construction fuel jobs — STATIN

KINGSTON, Jamaica —Reports from the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) says three industries accounted for 68.7 per cent increase in employment in October 2021, the largest increase in employment for that period.

The industries are Real Estate and Other Business Services'; 'Arts, Entertainment, Recreation and Other Services' and 'Construction', according to STATIN's Director General, Carol Coy.

Coy, who was speaking during STATIN's digital quarterly media briefing on Monday, advised that Real Estate and Other Business Services recorded the largest increase in employment, moving up 23.1 per cent to 130,500. Arts, Entertainment, Recreation and Other Services, which increased by 15.3 per cent to record employment numbers of 111,500 people was next, while Construction grew to 13.2 per cent, to record employment numbers of 113,900.

The Director General pointed out, however, that Real Estate and Other Services, Construction, and Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing were the only industry groups surpassing their pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) employment levels recorded in October 2019. She informed that there were 35,400 more people working in Real Estate and Other Services, 9,300 more individuals in Construction, while Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing accounted for 4,800 additional workers.

“Employment in the Arts, Entertainment, Recreation and Other Services and Accommodation and Food Service Activities industries are, however, lower than the pre-COVID levels by 15.8 and 10.6 per cent, respectively,” Coy said.

According to a release, Coy said the number of people employed in October 2021 rose by 76,600 or 6.6 per cent to 1,234,800, up from 1,158,200 for the same period in 2020. The unemployment rate, she indicated, commensurately fell to a record low 7.1 per cent, which was 3.7 and 0.1 percentage points lower than the October 2020 and 2019 out-turns, respectively.

The overall labour force, as of October 2021, rose by 31,400 people or 4.2 per cent, to 1,329,100, up from 1,297,700 the previous year.