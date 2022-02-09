Recent rain damage to crops estimated at over $76 million

Recent rain damage to crops estimated at over $76 millionWednesday, February 09, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Preliminary estimates from the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) have revealed that as a result of heavy rains from January 31 to February 1, damage to livestock and crops in the parishes St Mary and Portland has accumulated a cost of approximately $76.8 million, leaving more than 551 farmers affected.
Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr, made the disclosure during the Ministry's virtual media briefing, giving an update on the agricultural sector, on February 8.
He said the industry was negatively impacted by flooding, resulting in crop and livestock losses, damage to road infrastructure, and loss of farmlands due to erosion and landslides.
“The agricultural sector continues to be susceptible to weather-related events, and as a result, farmers are being encouraged to continue to practise climate-smart farming. We are encouraging you to do that in order to reduce the negative impact of these consequences of climate change on your livelihoods,” he urged.
The main crops impacted were banana, plantain, vegetables, tubers (cassava, Irish potato, dasheen and yam), condiments and fruits.
Overall losses in the livestock sector are estimated at more than $1.9 million and affecting 55 farmers.
St Mary was the most severely affected parish with 17 communities impacted. These include Mason Hall, Paggee, Sandside, Cox Street, Trinity, Baileys Vale, Fontabelle, Jacks River and Spring Head.
The Minister urged farmers to take advantage of the GK Insurance Parametric Rain, Drought and Wind Insurance Policy pointing out that, “in the event of your farm being seriously impacted by weather-related events, you will receive up to $100,000 in payment.”
Government officials and technical teams from the Ministries of Agriculture and Fisheries, Local Government and Rural Development, Economic Growth and Job Creation, and RADA will be visiting the affected areas on Wednesday, February 9 to conduct further assessments.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy