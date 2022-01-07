Record 1,269 new COVID-19 cases reported by Health Ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Friday reported over 1,269 new cases of COVID-19, a record high for the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported three virus-related deaths.

This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 99,463 and the death toll to 2,489.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 739 females and 530 males with ages ranging from 15 days to 97 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (586), St James (181), St Ann (157), St Catherine (84), Manchester (51), Hanover (39), St Mary (39), Westmoreland (32), Trelawny (30), Clarendon (25), St Thomas (23), and St Elizabeth (22).

Meanwhile, the latest victims are a 77-year-old female from St Elizabeth, a 91-year-old male, and a 51-year-old female both from Kingston and St Andrew.

The deaths occurred between December 19, 2021 and January 4, 2022. One of the deaths was previously reported under investigation.

Another death was reported as coincidental.

The country also recorded 77 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 66,313.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 45.9%.

There are confirmed 5,765 active cases on the island.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.