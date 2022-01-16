Record high 1,968 new COVID cases in Jamaica, eight more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a record high of 1,968 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday January 15, bringing the infection total to 112,218.

The new cases comprise 1,135 females and 833 males with ages ranging from nine days to 95 years.

The cases were recorded in St James (534), St Catherine (386), St Ann (293), Kingston and St Andrew (271), St Elizabeth (78), Hanover and Trelawny (76 each), Westmoreland (74), St Thomas (64), Clarendon (41), Manchester (39), Portland (20), and St Mary (16).

In the meantime, eight deaths were reported, bringing the total to 2,530. According to the ministry of health, these occurred between September 1, 2021 and January 13, 2022,

The deceased include:

A 57-year-old man from St Catherine

A 43-year-old female from St Catherine

A 49-year-old female from St Catherine

A 65-year-old male from St Catherine

An 89-year-old male from St Ann

A 77 year-old male from St Ann

A 78-year-old female from St Catherine

A one-year-old female from Manchester

There were 96 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 67,142.

Currently, 446 people are hospitalised, 41 of which are severely ill, while seven are critically ill and 87 are moderately ill.

There are currently 13,696 confirmed active cases on the island.

The health ministry has reported a positivity rate was 31.7 per cent.