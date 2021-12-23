Record number of tourism workers back on the job, says JTB

Record number of tourism workers back on the job, says JTBThursday, December 23, 2021
|
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says he is happy to report that a record number of workers in the tourism sector have returned to work.
Speaking at an appreciation breakfast for staff at the Sangster International Airport in St James on Wednesday, Minister Bartlett, said the pandemic caused a virtual shut down of the industry and he is overjoyed the sector has been able to restore employment “for scores of persons whose livelihood depends on tourism.”
According to a release from the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), 80,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs have been restored.
Emphasising that “tourism is at the heart of Jamaica's recovery,” the Minister thanked airport staff for their dedication to the sector and said a large part of the industry's recovery is as a result of their hard work.
Bartlett continued to share that in terms of tourism recovery, the Caribbean was the fastest-growing region on earth and said Jamaica has led the Caribbean in that recovery process.
Since the start of peak festive season which began on December 15, records show that Jamaica is witnessing flight numbers as was experienced pre-COVID. According to the release, this increase in passenger arrival is a vital part of the island's recovery in terms of the related economic benefit to families, communities and businesses.
