Record producer ShabDon freed of firearm charges

Record producer ShabDon freed of firearm chargesThursday, April 07, 2022
|
Popular dancehall producer ShabDon was on Thursday freed of all firearm related charges when he appeared in the Home Circuit division of the Gun Court.
OBSERVER Online understands that the prosecution offered no evidence against the record producer whose real name is Linval Thompson Jr.
His co-accused, Romaro Scott was sentenced to six years and one month for illegal possession of firearm and four years and one month for illegal possession of ammunition. Both sentences will run concurrently.
Both Thompson and Scott had been charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a stop and search conducted in Old Harbour, St Catherine, on October 14 last year. Scott claimed that the firearm belonged to him.
The Jamaica Constabulary Force, working in conjunction with its international law enforcement partners, have established that the gun had been identified as being the property of the Atlanta Police department and had been reported stolen in 2018.
'Shabdon' is known for his hybrid trap-dancehall productions such as Vybz Kartel's 'World Government' on the One Don rhythm and 'Any Weather' which was the first single to be released on his most renowned project, the G6ixx rhythm.
He's also the son of reggae singer Linval Thompson
