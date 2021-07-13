Red Rat distances himself from Chris Brown lawsuit

Red Rat, whose real name is Wallace Wilson, is a dancehall deejay who is known for his signature “Oh No!” catchphrase. He racked up several big hits like 'Shelly-Ann', 'Big Man', 'Dwayne', and 'Nuh Live Nuh Weh' during his heyday with Main Street Records.

Greensleeves is suing Chris Brown and his Manhattan-based record label Sony Music Entertainment for $US1.5 million, alleging that Brown interpolated lyrics from 'Tight Up Skirt' to create the 'Privacy' single and music video, which were released in 2017.'Tight Up Skirt' was recorded in 1997 by Red Rat, and produced by Andrew Bradford for the Opera House label.