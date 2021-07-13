Red Rat distances himself from Chris Brown lawsuit
Greensleeves 'without proper grounds to act', says entertainerTuesday, July 13, 2021
Dancehall deejay Red Rat is now contending that Greensleeves and the individuals involved in the US$1.5 million lawsuit against R&B superstar Chris Brown have not been authorised by the him to act on his behalf or his interests.
He posted a statement on his Instagram account Tuesday, saying: “Greensleeves and the individuals involved in the lawsuit against Mr Brown are not and have not been authorised by myself or anyone acting on my behalf to represent my interest. They do so without proper grounds to act."
Greensleeves is suing Chris Brown and his Manhattan-based record label Sony Music Entertainment for $US1.5 million, alleging that Brown interpolated lyrics from 'Tight Up Skirt' to create the 'Privacy' single and music video, which were released in 2017.
'Tight Up Skirt' was recorded in 1997 by Red Rat, and produced by Andrew Bradford for the Opera House label.
Red Rat, whose real name is Wallace Wilson, is a dancehall deejay who is known for his signature “Oh No!” catchphrase. He racked up several big hits like 'Shelly-Ann', 'Big Man', 'Dwayne', and 'Nuh Live Nuh Weh' during his heyday with Main Street Records.
