Reggae Boy Michail Antonio blasts Gov't over decision to allow spectators at Gibson Relays

KINGSTON, Jamaica — One prominent member of the Reggae Boyz, Michail Antonio, is blasting the Jamaican Government over its decision not to allow fans inside the national stadium for two crucial World Cup qualifiers when the Boyz' now ended campaign was at a delicate stage.

Antonio, the West Ham marksman who scored two spectacular goals during the campaign, is upset that just two days after the Boyz were eliminated following their 1-nil defeat to Costa Rica at home last Wednesday, it was announced by Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie that 10,000 vaccinated spectators will be allowed inside the national stadium for the Gibson McCook Relays on February 26.

Commenting on a newspaper post, Antonio, who is nominated for the Concacaf Men's Player of the Year award, said: “This is embarrassing, how can we achieve anything if we are battling against the people that are meant to be helping us. Two massive games to help us get to the World Cup and the government give no support, no fans. When we had fans, we was (sic) only allowed 5000.”

Continuing, Antonio said: “Football must not be as important to them as it is to the nation and the fans that support the team and believe. I have sooo much more to say but I've said enough for now”.

Other readers agreed with Antonio, with one saying “The Jamaican government do not care about football. People can go and watch horseracing and running so why not football? It is very sad for Jamaica football.”

Said another: “If even the grass on the pitch is rubbish, what you expect fam, they don't care about football, they building apartments all over Jamaica for Airbnb, you telling me they can't build 10 quality 5000 seater venues with quality grass and improve the JPL [Jamaica Premier League], madness fam madness smh”.

“Facts. Only track and field they care about but we as fans respect the Reggae Boyz forever,” another Jamaican commented, showing his support for the team.

On November 16, some 5,000 vaccinated fans, many travelling from overseas were allowed inside the national stadium for the Jamaica versus United States game. That was the only home game for the Boyz where spectators were allowed.

With their backs against the wall as their campaign floundered, the Jamaica Football Federation pleaded with the authorities for spectators to be allowed inside the national stadium, the venue Jamaicans refer to as the 'Office' and where the Boyz were once unbeatable, for the remaining home fixtures. Some of the players also publicly appealed for the fans to be present but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Apart from their last game against Costa Rica when there were no spectators, the fans were also absent when Jamaica were beaten 2-1 by Mexico on January 27 inside an empty national stadium.

The government had said that with the country experiencing a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant, it was not prudent to allow spectators for sporting events at the time. Still, some fans see hypocrisy and a double standard in the government's treatment of football versus other sports, primarily athletics.

