Reggae Boy Shamar Nicholson bags hat-trick in Russian Cup

Reggae Boy Shamar Nicholson bags hat-trick in Russian CupThursday, March 03, 2022
MOSCOW, Russia – Reggae Boy Shamar Nicholson delivered a man-of-the-match performance as Spartak Moscow cruised to 6 – 1 victory over Kuban Krasnodar in the Russian Cup on Wednesday.
Nicholson bagged goals in the 20th, 62nd and 86th minutes to lead Spartak to victory. Quincy Promes (6th and 17th) and Jordan Larsson (83rd) were the other scorers for the Russian capital side, with the clean sheet being spoiled by an own goal.
Top flight Russian football has continued despite the fallout over Russia invading Ukraine, which has resulted in Spartak Moscow being kicked out of the Europa League. UEFA and FIFA have banned Russian club and national teams from continental and international football due to the conflict.
Nicholson joined Spartak Moscow from Belgian Pro League side RSC Charleroi last December, signing a long term deal which is expected to run until 2026.
