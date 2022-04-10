Reggae Boy clarifies video showing him being detained by cops

Reggae Boy Jevaughn Watson has released a video clarifying an incident in which he was seen being taken into custody by the police.

A video released on social media on Friday showed Watson being put in a police service vehicle in May Pen, Clarendon. The video had a caption suggesting that the footballer was found with an illegal firearm in a bag he had.



But Watson, in a social media video seen today, said there were a lot of speculations, but nothing was in his bag.



“Nothing never inna the bag. Police officer them just see the bag and say them a tek me in fi some questioning,” Watson said in the video. “But right there and then a whole heap a crowd did a come and dem never want the misunderstanding so dem put me inna the van.”



He said he thought the police were just doing their job and he went into the police vehicle willingly.



“So at the end of the day, a just so it go cause yuh know ah dem work and dem see sup'm and them feel like them want mek a….a dem protect us yuh si mi. So peace officers them big up yuhself, yuh know how it go,” he said as the video ended.



Following the release of the video on Friday, police had denied that Watson was arrested.



The commanding officer for the Clarendon Police Division, Senior Superintendent Glenford Miller, had told OBSERVER ONLINE that the video was edited to make it seem Watson was arrested.



“He was searched and released, nothing was found on him,” SSP Miller had said.

