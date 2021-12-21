Reggae Boy striker Shamar Nicholson signs with Spartak Moscow

Reggae Boy striker Shamar Nicholson signs with Spartak MoscowTuesday, December 21, 2021
Jamaican international forward Shamar Nicholson is taking his talents to the Russian Premier League.
On Tuesday, Spartak Moscow announced the signing of the 24-year-old to a long term contract.
Nicholson joins the Moscow club from Belgian Pro League side RSC Charleroi, for who he bagged 13 goals and five assists in 18 games this season.
Prior to joining RSC Charleroi in 2019, Nicholson suited up for Slovenian club NK Domžale.
The former Boys Town prodigy has been capped 29 times for Jamaica, scoring 10 goals.
