Jamaica 1 - 2 Mexico: Reggae Boyz' World Cup dream comes crashing down

KINGSTON, Jamaica— An Alexis Vega strike in the 84th minute earned Mexico a comeback 2-1 win over Jamaica in their World Cup qualifier on Thursday at the National Stadium in Kingston, all but ending the Reggae Boyz' hopes of booking a ticket to Qatar for the global showpiece later this year.

The hosts were poor in the opening stages, with Mexico controlling the bulk of the play, and suffered a serious blow to their chances when defender Damion Lowe received a controversial red card late in the first half which ended nil all.

However, against the run of play, the Reggae Boyz took the lead after Daniel Johnson hammered home following a poor clearance attempt by the Mexico defence.

Jamaica defended in numbers and seemed to be on their way to an upset victory before Henry Martin bundled in an equaliser for Mexico in the 82nd minute.

Mexico got the go-ahead goal two minutes later when a wide-open Vega slammed the ball into the net after a cross.