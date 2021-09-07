Reggae Boyz duo allowed entry into Costa Rica after diplomatic intervention

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says national players Kemar Lawrence and Norman Campbell were initially denied entry into Costa Rica on Monday, September 6 due to an issue surrounding visa requirements.

However, the federation said diplomatic assistance was sought from Jamaica's Ambassador out of Mexico with responsibility for Costa Rica and the Costa Rican Ambassador in Jamaica, as well as Jamaica's Minister of Sports, Olivia Grange. This eventually led to the relevant government minister in Costa Rica to sign off on allowing both players to enter the country.

Costa Rican law has four groups of countries which can enter the country with or without a visa. Group one — which includes the United States and Slovenia — states that citizens of these countries do not require a Costa Rican visa. However, they must have a valid passport with at least one day left on arrival in Costa Rica with a return ticket.

Explaining the situation with Lawrence, the JFF said: “Kemar Lawrence is a US Green Card holder but he lost the card during the recent Gold Cup competition. He received written permission in the form of a stamp in his passport from US Homeland Security. He has been using it to travel extensively, without challenge, and this was accepted by the team manager. On arrival, he was asked to produce the physical green card which he did not have. He was not allowed to enter Costa Rica without same.”

In relation to Campbell, he has a UK visa which expired but he is also a resident of Slovenia which also falls in Group one like the USA. Costa Rican immigration, however, did not accept evidence of his Slovenian residency and wanted him to produce a physical Slovenian passport which he did not have in his possession.

The federation said prior to travelling, the JFF management team reviewed entry requirements and decided to replace Richard King who was part of the delegation to Mexico because he did not have a valid visa to enter Costa Rica.

The JFF noted further that the Jamaican players who were born in England were also forced to show their British passports for entry.

All players arrived at a hotel before midnight.

The federation thanked all the officials involved from both countries for their intervention.

Jamaica plays Costa Rica in the final round of the World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday.