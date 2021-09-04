Reggae Boyz player ratings for World Cup qualifying opener vs Mexico

Jamaica's Reggae Boyz narrowly lost out to Mexico in the opening game of Concacaf World Cup qualifying at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on Thursday. The Jamaicans played a plucky game and rode their luck at times but I believe with a little bit more tactical awareness we could have gotten more out of the game.

Here are my ratings for the game.

Andre Blake: 8 - Had a very good game in goal and made some outstanding saves. My man of the match.

Damian Lowe: 7.5 - Was solid as usual and displayed his maturity in the centre back position.

Adrian Marriapa: 7 - Showed his experience in his partnership with Lowe and did most things right.

Kemar Lawrence: 7 - Went about his job efficiently down the left side of the back four.

Alvas Powell: 7 - Started slowly but gradually got into the game and had a very good second half.

Anthony Grant: 7 - Made a very good first impression; looking forward to seeing more of what he brings to the team.

Devon Williams: 7 – He was effective in his position and stuck to the discipline that was required; had a good showing with Anthony Grant.

Norman Campbell: 6.5 – He was limited in playing his normal attacking style but I appreciated his effort in tracking back and helping outside of his normal game.

Corey Burke: 6.5 - Like Campbell, he was asked to play outside of his normal role but I believe acquitted himself well

Romario Campbell: 6 - He seemed a little match rusty but did a job for the team.

Shamar Nicholson: 8 – He was very good; showed very good fitness level as he tracked back and helped out all over the pitch, and scored a fantastic goal in the Azteca.

O'Neil Fisher: 6 - Came on and gave us some more surety on the right side; did a good job for the team.

Javon East: 6.5 – He was an improvement over Romario Campbell with more energy and accurate passing; it was a timely substitution.

Junior Flemmings: 6.5 - Also brought more life to the team and gave us some more width which helped in our attacking game which was more or less lacking.

Peter Lee Vasell and Javain Brown: - N/A. I saw no need for those changes.

Coach Whitmore: 6.5 – He did well enough until those last two changes which I believe was ill timed.

Nicholas Stewart is a KSAFA Major League winning coach and two-time 'Coach of the Year'. In a career spanning more than two decades, he has coached Olympic Gardens FC, Allman/Woodford, Pembroke Hall and Camperdown High among other teams. You can contact him at pacdifirst@gmail.com.