Reggae Boyz player ratings from 3-0 defeat to Panama

Reggae Boyz player ratings from 3-0 defeat to PanamaMonday, September 06, 2021
|
By Nicholas Stewart
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's Reggae Boyz fell to an embarrassing 3 nil loss to Panama in their second game of the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying at the National Stadium in Kingston. Here are my player ratings for the game.
Coach Whitmore: 3.5 - His questionable team selection left much to be desired. The team looked like a bunch of headless chickens.
Andre Blake: 5 - Although not one of his best games, what was happening in front of him would have broken anyone's spirit.
Wes Harding: 4 - Was horrible. Looked like he had no clue how to defend.
Liam Moore: 4 – He didn't look like the defender we saw in the gold cup.
Ethan Pinnock: 4 - Apart from the first five minutes when he won some headed balls, he failed to impress me.
Kemar Lawrence: 4.5 - Even the normally dependable Lawrence looked out of sorts playing alongside total strangers
Daniel Johnson: 4 - Looked out of sorts, not much more to say.
Ravel Morrison: 4 – He played like it was a practice match, with no urgency. This was his worst performance in a Jamaican shirt.
Kemar Roofe: 3.5 - Just doesn't seem like a fit for the Reggae Boyz. I wasn't particularly impressed as I believe most Jamaicans weren't.
Corey Burke: 4 - Looked tired, frustrated and confused with what was happening on the field hence had little to no effect on the game.
Bobby Reid: 3.5- Since his return after contracting COVID-19, he has not looked the same player in a Reggae Boyz shirt. This was his worst game for Jamaica.
Michail Antonio: 4 - Contributed little to the game and worst there was no supply to him. It was not a good showing.
Devon Williams: 5- I believe he should have been one of the players that kept his place in the starting eleven. This change brought about some urgency, though it was largely more of the same overall.
Junior Flemmings: 5- Like in the Mexico game, he also brought some urgency in the second half but Panama already had the game under control.
Alvas Powell: 5- Was a much-needed improvement on Wes Harding- but the damage was already done.
Shamar Nicholson- Must have been disappointed with getting so little time after his effort against Mexico- N/A
Nicholas Stewart is a KSAFA Major League winning coach and two-time 'Coach of the Year'. In a career spanning more than two decades, he has coached Olympic Gardens FC, Allman/Woodford, Pembroke Hall and Camperdown High among other teams. You can contact him at pacdifirst@gmail.com.
