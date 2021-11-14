Reggae Boyz player ratings from El Salvador draw

Jamaica's Reggae Boyz and El Salvador played out a 1 -1 draw in their Concacaf World Cup qualifier on Friday. The Jamaicans would have been left extremely disappointed as they gave up a 90th minute equalizer to the Central Americans. Here are my player ratings for the game.

Andre Blake: 6.5 – Didn't have much to do despite the 18 shots from El Salvador. Couldn't do much about the goal but was caught unsure of his position a couple of times including one that crashed off the bar.

Damion Lowe: 6.5 – He was aggressive and did pretty well up until the goal when the defense switched off. Was strong in the tackle and generally solid.

Adrian Mariappa: 6.5- Like his fellow defender, he dealt well with the threat of El Salvador. Switched off for the goal as the extra defender seemed to cause confusion as to whose job it was to attack the ball. Should have done better for that goal

Oniel Fisher: 6 – He worked hard and bombed forward at every opportunity. Was caught out of position a few times but recovered well most times. Must choose more carefully when to attack.

Kemar Lawrence: 7 – A dependable player, he delivered his usual solid display at left back. No longer has the pace of his youth but reads the game well.

Anthony Grant: 5 – He didn't do very well in a double pivot role as he seemed unsure. He was drawn out of position following the ball. Not his usual standard in this game.

Je-Vaughn Watson: 6 – He defended hard in the middle and was industrious. However, the middle was devoid of any creativity.

Leon Bailey: 7 - Probably his best game in a Jamaican shirt. He looked to do something each time he got the ball. Got a yellow due to some theatrics from the opponents, however he gave as good as he got especially with the poor passing.

Bobby Reid: 5 - Another very disappointing showing from Reid. Expectations are high but maybe needs to be tried in a different role. Hasn't looked himself since his return from injury. Passes were poor.

Kemar Roofe: 5- He was rewarded for his goal in the last game with another start. He didn't cover himself in glory this time. Seemed off the pace and was never able to get into the game. Subbed off a little too late.

Shamar Nicholson: 6 – He fought and scrapped but could not influence the game. Lacked service as has been our problem. He tried but it wasn't his night.

Subs

Michail Antonio: 7 - A game that was tailor-made for him but unfortunately wasn't given the opportunity to play more minutes. The physicality he possesses would have served well instead of Roofe in this game. Took his goal with an excellent delicate touch.

Ravel Morrison: 6 - came on with little time and immediately showed what Jamaica was missing with his passing. Played a beauty into Roofe who got goal shy. Looked lively but needed more time.

Devon Williams: 5 – He could not influence the game in the short time he got. Came on when momentum was shifting and El Salvador in search of an equalizer.

Corey Burke: 5 – Had no influence on the game. Ran a lot after coming on but to very little effect.

Liam Moore: 5 – He must share the blame with the other CBs for the goal. Came on to prevent just this from happening but couldn't.

Coach Theodore Whitmore: 5.5 – The starting line up with a double holding midfield and no attacking intent showed a lack of awareness. El Salvador is the most defensive team in the Octagonal and it needed more creativity to break them down. Must take some credit for the changes that brought the goal but maybe took too long. Must get his lineups correct or the team will continue to suffer. Seems to have the confidence of the players, but must start producing results.

Nicholas Stewart is a KSAFA Major League winning coach and two-time 'Coach of the Year'. In a career spanning more than two decades, he has coached Olympic Gardens FC, Allman/Woodford, Pembroke Hall and Camperdown High among other teams. You can contact him at pacdifirst@gmail.com.