Reggae Boyz player ratings from draw against USA

Jamaica's Reggae Boyz drew 1-1 with the USA in Concacaf World Cup qualifying on Tuesday. It was an unfortunate draw. Here are my player ratings for the game.

Andre Blake: 6 – Didn't have much to do with only two shots on target from the US. Was good when called upon.

Damion Lowe: 6.5 – Strong in the tackle and at times maybe over aggressive. Fought hard even after injury and found what would have been the winner but it was erroneously called a foul.

Liam Moore: 6.5 – He was solid at the back and didn't give away anything. Good shift and looked composed.

Javain Brown: 6 - He was solid in defense but didn't offer much threat going forward.

Kemar Lawrence: 6 – Dependable as always in defense and attack. Got injured but looked good while on the field

Je-Vaughn Watson: 5.5 – Hard tackling in the midfield which is sometimes a bit reckless. Still looks a bit off the pace and his passing needs work.

Devon Williams: 6.5 – He was busy all evening and looked to try and link up the play. The long balls didn't help him but he worked hard and tirelessly.

Lamar Walker: 5 – Given the creative work but seemed flustered by the occasion. Didn't create a lot.

Bobby Reid: 5 - Again not a great game from Bobby Reid who we know has quality. His glaring miss from in front of the goal came back to haunt us as much as his mistake cost us a goal.

Leon Bailey: 6.5 - Looked lively. Picked up where he left off in El Salvador. Gave a good shift.

Michail Antonio: 8.5 - Easily the class of the field. Scored with a thunderous strike, showing his confidence. Didn't get a lot to work with but harried and hustled the US defense, not allowing them to settle.

Subs

Greg Leigh: 6- Came on to replace Lawrence and did well getting forward when necessary and showed he was up for it. Good shift after coming on and looked the part.

Anthony Grant: 5.5 – Part of a trio of changes which settled Jamaica a bit when they were under pressure. His arrival allowed Williams more freedom to roam forward.

Ravel Morrison: 6 - Ravel didn't have a lot of time but did help to make the team more solid in possession.

Junior Flemmings: 5.5 – Came on to provide impetus in attack but did more defensive work.

Oneil Fisher : N/A- Came on too late to affect the game

Coach Theodore Whitmore: 6.5 – Better line up than last game but continues to trust certain personnel too much. Changes were made at the right time and helped to solidify the team. Maybe should have called on Nicholson but possibly managing workload. Cannot be blamed for this one as the team should have won.

Nicholas Stewart is a KSAFA Major League winning coach and two-time 'Coach of the Year'. In a career spanning more than two decades, he has coached Olympic Gardens FC, Allman/Woodford, Pembroke Hall and Camperdown High among other teams. You can contact him at pacdifirst@gmail.com.