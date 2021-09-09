Reggae Boyz player ratings from draw with Los Ticos

Jamaica's Reggae Boyz and Costa Rica played to a 1-1 draw in their third game of the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying on Wednesday. It was a much improved showing from the Jamaicans and, with a little more quality finishing, they could have won the game. Here are my player ratings for the game - scored from 1-10 with ten being the highest.

Coach Theodore Whitmore: 6 - A much better team selection than that of the Panama game which resulted in better balance and chemistry in the team. Although nowhere near perfect, it was a much better showing.

Andre Blake: 7 - Consistently our best performer over these qualifiers. He was his usual dependable self and gave a strong performance.

Alvas Powell: 6.5 - Seems to be developing a pattern of waiting for the second half to really play, however his second half display was good.

Damian Lowe: 6.5 - Like most of the team, he started slowly but after that the understanding between himself and Marriapa started to show and they handled most of the attack from the opponent.

Adrian Marriapa: 6.5- Was very confident in his play in this game and showed he can't be left out of any plan by this coach. A steady performance.

Kemar Lawrence: 7.5- Played an outstanding game and was my man of the match as he worked tirelessly and was also very accurate with his passing and tackles, shutting down the Costa Ricans to great effect and getting a lovely cross for Nicholson to score.

Anthony Grant: 6.5- Showed much steel and grit in the midfield and continues to prove a worthy addition to the Boyz.

Devon Williams: 6.5- Another Jamaican who had a very good game. He efficiently went about his business in the midfield both in attack and defense.

Corey Burke: 6- Probably one the few players who started brightly for Jamaica. He faded away as the game progressed, but he did a job for the team.

Junior Flemmings: 6- Played a very tactical game on the left side with Lawrence and, with a little more accuracy with his passing and shooting, might have added or assisted another goal.

Shemar Nicholson: 7- Played a very energetic game as usual for the Reggae Boyz and scored his second goal of the round. However, he should have added another goal to his tally. Overall a good performance for the forward.

Tyreek Magee: 6.5- Was a welcomed addition to the starting team. He had a slow start but eventually grew into the game and started to show signs of why the Jamaican public are crying out for more game time for him. I hope he builds on this performance.

Javon East: 6- Was probably the most effective substitution of the night. He was tirelessly up and down the pitch and also made some very good passes and tackles down that left side; very good substitution.

Blair Turgott: 5- Seemed lost after coming on but was there when called upon to make tackles down the right side.

Jevaugh Watson: 5- He came on and did a job in the midfield to help see us over the line.

Lamar Walker: 5- Although not given a lot of time he showed enough for us to score him, with good dribbling ability and energy. I am looking forward to seeing more of him.

Romario Williams: N/A

Nicholas Stewart is a KSAFA Major League winning coach and two-time 'Coach of the Year'. In a career spanning more than two decades, he has coached Olympic Gardens FC, Allman/Woodford, Pembroke Hall and Camperdown High among other teams. You can contact him at pacdifirst@gmail.com.