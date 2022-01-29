Reggae Boyz player ratings from home loss against Mexico

Jamaica lost 2-1 to Mexico in their Concacaf World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium in Kingston on Thursday. Good structural defensive display – without much offense – by the Reggae Boyz effectively held off the Mexicans for most of the game. But, after taking the lead early in the second half, the Boyz suffered a late collapse and lost the match. Here are my player ratings for the game.

Andre Blake: 5.5 – Could have done better for the second goal. Was under a lot of pressure, however our frailties with the crosses showed up again. Good shot blocker.

Ethan Pinnock: 5.5 - A surprise start for Pinnock who handled the pressure well until the last 10 minutes when things fell apart defensively. Solid for the most part but couldn't maintain.

Damion Lowe: 3 – Has been over aggressive in tackles and Thursday night it was punished. His red card put the team under immense pressure. Very poor tackle to make in the opponent's half, even if the red card was a bit harsh.

Kemar Lawrence: 5 – Not at his best but was holding his own defensively. Hasn't rediscovered his form that made him a crowd favourite and just couldn't get going. Substituted in the second half when he was getting stuck in defensively

Javain Brown: 5 - Wasn't enterprising, maybe because the team were on the back foot. He defended ok but didn't really show much going forward. Subbed late on due to injury.

Devon Williams: 5 – Largely anonymous and spent most of his time in his own penalty box. When he did get the ball the passes didn't come off.

Ravel Morrison: 4.5 - Played for the creativity which was never seen. Could not make any plays when on the ball. Uncharacteristically sloppy in possession.

Lamar Walker: 4.5 – Another anonymous player. When he did have the ball, held it too long. Needs to take his passes earlier. Sacrificed at half time due to the red card.

Daniel Johnson: 6 - Probably Jamaica's best player on the night. Tried to dictate play early in the second half and led the defensive effort in the middle when down to 10. Took his goal well.

Junior Flemmings: 5– Another surprise starter and didn't cover himself in glory. Fought hard as he was forced to do more defensive work. Had a couple decent runs with the ball which amounted to nothing as the team wasn't attacking much.

Michail Antonio: 4.5 - Could barely get on the ball all night. Marshalled by the entire Mexican defense and effectively shackled. No space to work and couldn't hold up the play. Was lonely all night.

Subs

Liam Moore: 5– Came on halftime for Lowe and helped the defense to stay stout for 35 minutes. Couldn't pull the defense together when it was needed in the last 10 minutes.

Andre Gray: 4.5 – Came on for Antonio in a curious change. Did not have any success. Not sure this was a wise change.

Alvas Powell: 4 – Came on for the injured Brown and seemed like he was not prepared to play. First goal scorer was his marker and lost him again for the second goal.

Greg Leigh: 4- Came on for Lawrence and really was not an improvement in the position. Beaten for the first cross that led to a goal and couldn't handle the pressure.

Coach Paul Hall: 4 – He was brave with his selection if somewhat over ambitious. Had a game plan but it fell apart in the final 10 minutes. Didn't handle the changes well so that is still a problem. The red card spoiled his plan and it didn't seem like he knew how to fix it.

Nicholas Stewart is a KSAFA Major League winning coach and two-time 'Coach of the Year'. In a career spanning more than two decades, he has coached Olympic Gardens FC, Allman/Woodford, Pembroke Hall and Camperdown High among other teams. You can contact him at pacdifirst@gmail.com.