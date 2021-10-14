Reggae Boyz player ratings from win in Honduras

Reggae Boyz player ratings from win in HondurasThursday, October 14, 2021
Jamaica's Reggae Boyz defeated Honduras 2 – 0 in their final round World Cup qualifier in San Pedro Sula. Here are my player ratings.
Andre Blake: 7 – Had a solid game in goal and pulled off a few good saves.
Damion Lowe: 7 – Had a topsy turvy game and at some point was very erratic with his tackles, but the partnership with him and Je- Vaughn Watson got the job done.
Je-Vaughn Watson: 7 - Showed his experience by operating at centre back and by all accounts did very well.
Adrian Mariappa: 7- Also rolled back the years and put in a good shift at right back with some very good dribbles at times.
Kemar Lawrence: 7 - Completed a very good display by the back four over the two games with another clean sheet. A very good performance.
Anthony Grant: 8.5 – Excellent display again in a Jamaica shirt. He played his role with distinction. One of our best players on the night.
Devon Williams: 7 - Also had a very good game, ever present in the midfield and covered for Mariappa well when he got forward.
Junior Flemmings: 7.5 - Showed his worth both in attack and defense. His energy was admirable, a very good performance overall.
Kemar Roofe: 7.5 - His best display in a Jamaica shirt and he scored a poacher's goal. He did his part in defense as well before being substituted early in the second half with an apparent injury.
Oniel Fisher: 8.5 – Put in one of the best performances of the night along with Grant. He played an awesome game and scored a beautiful goal to seal Jamaica's win.
Shamar Nicholson: 7 - Wasn't his normal self in this round of games, but he never allowed the Honduran defense any peace with his pressing game.
Subs
Bobby Reid: 5 - Affected the game little but did what was required of him in the time given with some good pressing and covering when needed.
Andre Gray: 5.5 - Came on and did a job for the team and got an assist on Fisher's goal.
Javain Brown: 5 - Came on it seems to be that extra man in midfield to help see the game through.
Javon East: N/A
Coach Theodore Whitmore: 7 – The best game tactically I've seen him manage so far. Hats off to the coaching staff; good win.
Nicholas Stewart is a KSAFA Major League winning coach and two-time 'Coach of the Year'. In a career spanning more than two decades, he has coached Olympic Gardens FC, Allman/Woodford, Pembroke Hall and Camperdown High among other teams. You can contact him at pacdifirst@gmail.com.
