Jamaica 2 – 3 Panama: Reggae Boyz suffer back-to-back losses

PANAMA CITY, Panama – Jamaica slumped to a 2 – 3 defeat to Panama on Sunday as the Reggae Boyz' disastrous World Cup qualifying campaign was delivered a fatal blow in Panama City.

Jamaica went ahead early through a fifth minute penalty by Michail Antonio and held off an onslaught by Panama – including a penalty save by custodian Andre Blake – up to the 43rd minute when a Javain Brown own goal brought the Central Americans level going into the halftime break.

Panama picked up where they left off in the second stanza and went ahead in the 51st minute through Eric Davis and Azmahar Ariano added another in the 69th to give Los Canaleros a two-goal advantage.

Jamaica's Andre Gray headed into the net in the 87th to pull Jamaica a goal behind but it was too little too late for the Reggae Boyz.