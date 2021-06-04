Reggae Girlz arrive in Houston for camp

KINGSTON, Jamaica — All but one of 19 Reggae Girlz players who are to participate in the pre-tournament camp in Houston, Texas, have arrived on site and are settling in.

In its latest update, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) said the last player will arrive later tonight while four other players, who will not attend the camp because of other commitments, will arrive between the June 7 and June 9.

It noted that 13 staff members have also arrived in camp.

The Girlz are in Texas to play two international friendly matches — the first on June 10 where the team will tackle Nigeria and the other against World Champions and host, the United States of America on June 13.

According to the Federation, 26 people, including staff and players, have done their first PCR test and received negative results. The JFF said those who came in Friday will also be tested.

Meanwhile, the Federation said the staff compliment has been bolstered with the addition of coach Carrie Taylor and sports psychologist Nicholas Powell.

“We are excited to have coach Carrie Taylor and Nicholas Powell to our staff on this trip. It should be noted also that coach Andrew Price is still a valuable member of my back room staff,” said Head coach Hubert Busby.

“Carrie Taylor is an A- Licensed coach who brings more than 20 years of experience coaching at the highest levels of Men's and Women's football. We are also pleased to add Nicholas Powell MS. ED to the staff as well. Nicholas is a native of Portmore, St Catherine, and is an AASP certified mental performance consultant and the CEO of The Mind Game Consulting,” Busby continued.

The JFF said Powell will work alongside coach Busby and his staff to provide support for the players by applying psychological principles and focus tools to assist the players to maximise their performances on the field.