Reggae Girlz lead Grenada at half

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada — Jamaica's senior Reggae Girlz are set for another comfortable victory in their Group C Concacaf Women's Championship qualifiers, as they lead Grenada 3-0 at half time at the Kirani James National Stadium in Grenada.

The Girlz, who won their opening contest 4-0 over Bermuda in Kingston on Thursday, got their goals from Tiffany Cameron (28th), Jody Brown (41st) and captain Khadija "Bunny" Shaw (45+3), but are by no means polished as they should be.

With Dominican Republic currently leading the group on six points with a healthy 13 goal difference, the Jamaicans will be looking for a blowout win to claim pole position.

Only the winners of each of the six groups will join top-ranked teams USA and Canada in the final eight-team tournament scheduled for July 4-18 in Mexico.

Sherdon Cowan