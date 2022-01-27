Reggae Month launches Sunday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Reggae Month, now in its 15th year, will launch with a Church Service on Sunday, January 30 beginning at 10:00 am.

In keeping with the current rules for religious gatherings, the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport said mainly key government officials and Reggae industry stakeholders will be in attendance.

The chief congregants will include Portfolio Minister Olivia Grange and Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett.

The service will be broadcast and streamed live on various platforms. It will feature performances by Alicia Taylor, John Mark Wiggon, and the Go for God Music Ministry.

Reggae Month 2022, which will be an official Jamaica 60 activity, will include a range of events in Jamaica and its Diaspora, the ministry said.