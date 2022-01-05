Reggae artiste Sevana to go on trial October 31

An October 31st trial date has been set for reggae singer Sevana to answer to a charge of death by dangerous driving.

Judge Steve Walters set the mentioned date in the Westmoreland Circuit Court yesterday as the singer was offered $400,000 bail with no conditions.



Attorney-at-law Yushaine Morgan, who is representing the reggae singer, requested that his client be allowed to travel without restrictions to facilitate her career.

The maximum penalty for causing death by dangerous driving is five years imprisonment at hard labour.



The 30-year-old singer, whose real name is Anna Blake, was charged following an accident last May. The police reported that she was travelling along the Scott Cove main road in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, when the Honda City motor car she was driving collided with a Honda Fit going in the opposite direction.

Ordia Cordiel, who was travelling in the Honda Fit, sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the Black River Hospital. She died on May 30.

The police report also stated that Sevana's license was issued on May 17, one week before the accident. She was officially charged on June 1, 2021.



Sevana is known for the singles, Mango, If You Only Knew and Man Down. Sevana got a major career boost when the single 'Mango' was licensed for use in the soundtrack for the TV show Big Sky which airs on ABC.