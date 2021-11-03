Reggae singer demands apology from Reneto Adams for Bedward cult claims

Reggae artiste Ras Ash 1st has taken umbrage with the tone of recent comments made by retired senior superintendent of police Reneto Adams, who compared Jamaican revivalist leader Alexander Bedward to the late cult leader Kevin Smith.

"Adams is wrong to make that comparison. He owes Bedward an apology. Bedward created a movement for racial awareness that found connections to Marcus Garvey's movement, he came before Marcus, Emperor Haile Selassie, Walter Rodney, Howell, all of them built on Bedward's doctrine," Ras Ash 1st said.

Alexander Bedward was a preacher of Jamaican Revivalism and leader of the Jamaica Native Baptist Free Church in the early 1900s in Jamaica.

Speaking with the Sunday Observer last week, Adams used Bedward as an example of how some Jamaicans have always been obsequious towards religious leaders in the wake of events that led to the deaths of three persons at the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries led by Smith.



“He (Bedward) would woo all his members and force them to gather up a lot of people. And the members, it's white that they used to dress in, and he told them about the coming of the Lord,” Adams said.

Events set in motion at Pathways led to the throats of two members being slashed during a ritual. A third person was killed in a confrontation with the police, who said they were fired upon as they approached the premises on Sunday, October 17.

Adams observed that Bedward, who was based in August Town, told his followers to sell their possessions, including owned land, and give him all the profits. He also convinced some 30,000 loyal supporters that they could fly back to Africa if they climbed a breadfruit tree in the community. In demonstrating this to the people, he fell and broke his legs and had to be hospitalised.

But Ras Ash 1st said that this "false narrative" had been crafted by the colonial oppressors to suppress the truth about Bedward's doctrines.

"Bedward died knowing that his death will usher in the modern black man. He declared the coming of Kevin Smith's false Bishop Authority, he called it the Anti-Christ, he was a radical, Bedwarned warned how the colonial government robbed, killed and plundered. Bedward is the high priest of the order of Melchezidek and then the order of Aaron. He was a great orator and champion of the people," he said.

Ras Ash 1st believes that the government, the media and church leaders of that era owe Bedward a "verbal and written apology".

"His legacy must be restored, the government owes him an apology for imprisoning him in a mental institution, his words, legacy and teaching can save the world, he freed the people and gave the people what's theirs...independent black thinking," Ras Ash 1st reasoned.

Adams told the Sunday Observer that during his years in the constabulary force he learned that criminals, especially those who had been charged and faced imprisonment, would turn to cults to seek their freedom.



“If you were to have a great experience with these criminals who have been charged with serious offences, some have gone to obeah men and other people who profess to have supernatural power,” he told the Observer.



“They go to these people to do things to make sure that they are acquitted… you would be surprised by the things they do. They go and raid graves, they raid coffins, they raid cemeteries. And you would be surprised to know the level of society that is involved in these cults and the level of society that is involved in obeah, voodooism, and other forms of mischievous religious ideas.”

However, the singer believes that Bedward should not be compared to cult leaders and people who dabble in necromancy or the occult.

"Bedward was no cult leader, he helped to create the first independent black community in August Town, he gave his life for people's rights," Ras Ash 1st said.



"Bedward is the father of the balming yard. A balm yard is a place where people come and are cleansed in the form of natural hospitality herbs and spices,bushes and plants. Bedward knows not of obeah nor necromancy he was totally against all evil and wrongs."

Ras Ash 1st is known for the single, 'Slave Trade' and is the producer of the 'August Town' rhythm project which featured several artistes from the community.