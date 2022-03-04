Reggae veteran Denroy Morgan has died

Patriarch of the Morgan Heritage clan, Denroy Morgan, died on Thursday. The veteran singer was 76.

His son, Mojo Morgan, confirmed his death to Jamaica Observer.

A devoted patriarch, he passed away quietly at his Lawrenceville, Georgia home in the company of his children, and grandchildren. He had been battling cancer for some time but eventually, Morgan's body had stopped responding to the treatments.

"It is out of sincere love that we share that our beloved father and patriarch, The Honorable Bishop Ras Denroy Morgan has ascended. Daddy has been our light, our source of love and joy all our lives," a statement from the Morgan Family.

"Our family thanks you in advance for your overwhelming love and support and we ask for your continued prayers as we go through this process. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of healing. Thank You!".

There are plans to repatriate the singer's body to his Heritage estate in St Thomas and there will be an announcement shortly to that effect, music insiders have revealed.

Denroy Morgan left Jamaica in 1965 at the age of 19 and traveled to the United States to become a musician. He was part of the formation of the Black Eagles, a New York City reggae band in the 1970s, before launching a prosperous solo career in the 1980s.

He broke into the Billboard charts with his smash single 'I’ll Do Anything for You'. He is a songwriter, a producer, and a devoutly spiritual patriarch.



Morgan was born and raised in May Pen, Jamaica, and lived briefly in Spanish Town, before migrating to Brooklyn, New York as a teenager. He registered to study guitar and piano at the New York School of Music and he started two bands in New York. One of those bands, the Black Eagles became the first roots and culture reggae band in New York City.

He was also a member of The Twelve Tribes of Israel and an Ambassador for the Ethiopian Orthodox Coptic Church of North and South America.